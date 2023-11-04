Surprise Squad
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Dellwood

(WTVG)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 31-year-old St. Louis man died after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Dellwood.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports show Kenrich L. Eddins was pronounced dead by physicians at Barnes Jewish Hospital after being transported there for treatment. The driver of the vehicle which struck Eddins was not injured.

The collision happened at 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue at Champlin Drive. Eddins was crossing the street but not in a crosswalk when he was struck by a Jeep SUV, according to the highway patrol.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

