Murder charges filed in March 2021 fatal crash at Halls Ferry Circle roundabout that claimed life of toddler, mother

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man already charged with involuntary manslaughter in a March 2021 crash that claimed the life of his two-year-old daughter and her mother was charged Friday with two counts of murder in their deaths.

St. Louis Circuit attorneys on Friday charged 30-year-old Carlas Closson Jr. with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of two victims March 6, 2021 at the Riverview Boulevard and Halls Ferry Circle roundabout. An at-large, no-bond warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The new charges come as Closson was set to appear at a jury trial on Monday on pending charges of two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action in the same incident. In that case, he was free on a personal recognizance bond, court records show.

It’s unclear why circuit attorneys upgraded the charges Friday afternoon or what that means for the upcoming jury trial. A message sent to the circuit attorney’s office after normal businesses hours requesting comment was not immediately returned.

In the case filed Friday, prosecutors allege Closson committed murder in the crash that killed the 29-year-old woman and the toddler. In the crash, St. Louis Police found Closson was driving at 61-mph in a 25-mph zone when he failed to stop at a sign and the vehicle became airborne, according to charging documents.

The vehicle then struck two trees in the center of the roundabout. A surveillance video which captured the incident allegedly showed Closson did not apply the brakes prior to the crash. He also allegedly made no attempt to steer or turn the vehicle prior to the crash.

Police wrote in charging documents filed Friday that the relationship between Closson and the mother of his child ended just months before the crash. On Feb. 20, 2021, the victim told police Closson forced his way into her apartment by kicking in her door.

That day, he allegedly sent the victim a message “When I left this morning, I was done with you but never my child,” according to charging documents.

A witness also told police the day before the crash they allegedly overheard Closson threaten to intentionally crash a vehicle into a wall. And on the night of the crash, the witness said he and the victim were involved in an altercation.

