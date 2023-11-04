Man shot while sitting in parked car in Penrose neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in critical condition after being shot while sitting inside a vehicle Friday evening in the Penrose neighborhood.

St. Louis Police said the shooting happened at 10 p.m. in the 4600 Block of Korte Avenue. The victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle when a black sedan pulled alongside, and the driver of that car opened fire with a handgun.

The driver of the vehicle the victim was in drove away quickly and the alleged assailant continued to fire, shattering the back window. Realizing the passenger was shot, she took him to a local hospital. Police said the victim was unable to provide a statement due to his injures.

