Lucky gambler hits $12.1 million Megabucks jackpot in Las Vegas

A lucky slot player at a Las Vegas Strip casino hit a $12.1 million Megabucks jackpot.
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A lucky gambler at a Las Vegas Strip casino is now a millionaire thanks to hitting a Megabucks jackpot.

According to IGT, the winner, who wished to remain anonymous, hit the massive jackpot worth $12,185,766 while playing the Megabucks Spitfire Multipliers Triple Red Hot 7s slot machine at the Excalibur hotel-casino.

IGT notes that the jackpot was hit on Oct. 18, and it marked the fourth time a Megabucks jackpot was hit in Nevada this year.

In August, a visitor from California won $10.1 million on a $5 bet while playing Megabucks Gold Forge Slots at the Aria hotel-casino.

In July, a Las Vegas man turned a $40 bet into $10.5 million thanks to a Megabucks jackpot.

And in April, a guest at a property in the Reno area turned a $10 bet into more than $14 million after hitting a Megabucks jackpot.

