Where you can watch the holiday movie filmed in Hermann

HERMANN, Mo. (KMOV) – Hermann, Missouri is the backdrop for a newly-released holiday movie.

The movie, “A Christmas Vintage,” was shot in the wine country. Filming also took place at Saint Louis Lambert International Airport.

The movie is about a couple who have to keep their relationship a secret because they are heirs to rival wineries. It is based on William Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew.”

The movie is streaming now on Prime Video, Roku, Xumo and Peacock.

