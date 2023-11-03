Surprise Squad
Where you can watch the holiday movie filmed in Hermann

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HERMANN, Mo. (KMOV) – Hermann, Missouri is the backdrop for a newly-released holiday movie.

The movie, “A Christmas Vintage,” was shot in the wine country. Filming also took place at Saint Louis Lambert International Airport.

The movie is about a couple who have to keep their relationship a secret because they are heirs to rival wineries. It is based on William Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew.”

The movie is streaming now on Prime Video, Roku, Xumo and Peacock.

