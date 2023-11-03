Warmer Weekend, Slight Chance of Rain Saturday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Warmer-Than-Normal Through Weekend

Slight Rain Chance Saturday Afternoon & Evening

Near 70 By Sunday

What’s Next: Local temperatures have clawed their way back to normal. In fact, warmer-than-normal weather will be the rule today through the weekend. We’re expecting highs near 70 by Sunday.

A weak cold front arrives Saturday, bringing a few isolated to widely scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Coverage should be limited, so we’ll keep the chances at only 20%. Expect mostly cloudy skies at times, Sunday should be dry, mostly sunny, and a bit warmer with highs near 70.

