Warmer Weekend, Slight Chance of Rain Saturday

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Warmer-Than-Normal Through Weekend
  • Slight Rain Chance Saturday Afternoon & Evening
  • Near 70 By Sunday

What’s Next: Local temperatures have clawed their way back to normal. In fact, warmer-than-normal weather will be the rule today through the weekend. We’re expecting highs near 70 by Sunday.

A weak cold front arrives Saturday, bringing a few isolated to widely scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Coverage should be limited, so we’ll keep the chances at only 20%. Expect mostly cloudy skies at times, Sunday should be dry, mostly sunny, and a bit warmer with highs near 70.

