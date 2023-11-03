Volunteers work to restore Washington Park Cemetery in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Long a wish of several families with loved ones interred there, a group of volunteers on Friday worked to restore several acres of the largest African-American cemetery in the St. Louis Area.

Brush and undergrowth had overtaken a sizeable portion of the Washington Park Cemetery in North County, spurring an effort by community members and a group of employees of landscaping company Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions to take action.

The company’s 25-person crew donated time and equipment toward the restoration effort, which owner Dan Schafer says he hopes more people get involved in.

“We saw the sign that cemetery volunteers were needed, we just saw this large mass of honeysuckle within the cemetery, and we can only imagine what could be under there that needs to be exposed for people to be able to pay their respects,” Schafer said.

For Walter Rice, the cleanup had a more personal meaning. His mother is buried there, alongside 40,000 other African Americans. For decades now, he says it’s been difficult accessing her gravesite.

“I brought my machete out here and cut a path down to my mother’s grave,” Rice told First Alert 4. “I’ve been doing that ever since 1991.”

The cemetery’s history dates to the days when many cemeteries were racially segregated. Businessmen Andrew Henry Watson and Joseph John Hauer established it as a burial place for African-Americans, according to a history page on the City of St. Louis website.

It is currently owned by Kevin Bailey of Amazing Grace Enterprises. Craig Smith, who is attorney for the owners, says he was moved to advance cleanup efforts after driving by the cemetery and seeing the substantial overgrowth.

“I’m heartbroken that this place has been abandoned for 40 years, I’m embarrassed for the citizens of St. Louis that they’ve let this place deteriorate,” Smith said.

Volunteers are still needed for future cleanup efforts, such as mowing, weeding and picking up trash. Anyone wishing to get involved can call 314-502-4465.

