Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Volunteers work to restore Washington Park Cemetery in North County

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Long a wish of several families with loved ones interred there, a group of volunteers on Friday worked to restore several acres of the largest African-American cemetery in the St. Louis Area.

Brush and undergrowth had overtaken a sizeable portion of the Washington Park Cemetery in North County, spurring an effort by community members and a group of employees of landscaping company Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions to take action.

The company’s 25-person crew donated time and equipment toward the restoration effort, which owner Dan Schafer says he hopes more people get involved in.

“We saw the sign that cemetery volunteers were needed, we just saw this large mass of honeysuckle within the cemetery, and we can only imagine what could be under there that needs to be exposed for people to be able to pay their respects,” Schafer said.

For Walter Rice, the cleanup had a more personal meaning. His mother is buried there, alongside 40,000 other African Americans. For decades now, he says it’s been difficult accessing her gravesite.

“I brought my machete out here and cut a path down to my mother’s grave,” Rice told First Alert 4. “I’ve been doing that ever since 1991.”

The cemetery’s history dates to the days when many cemeteries were racially segregated. Businessmen Andrew Henry Watson and Joseph John Hauer established it as a burial place for African-Americans, according to a history page on the City of St. Louis website.

It is currently owned by Kevin Bailey of Amazing Grace Enterprises. Craig Smith, who is attorney for the owners, says he was moved to advance cleanup efforts after driving by the cemetery and seeing the substantial overgrowth.

“I’m heartbroken that this place has been abandoned for 40 years, I’m embarrassed for the citizens of St. Louis that they’ve let this place deteriorate,” Smith said.

Volunteers are still needed for future cleanup efforts, such as mowing, weeding and picking up trash. Anyone wishing to get involved can call 314-502-4465.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
St. Charles County first responders work together to revive fellow officer suffering cardiac...
St. Charles County first responders work together to revive fellow officer, friend suffering cardiac arrest
Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
FILE - Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the...
House approves $14.5 billion in assistance for Israel as Biden vows to veto the GOP’s approach
A man was shot and killed in North City early Friday morning
Man with gun who woke up sleeping couple in North City home fatally shot, police say

Latest News

‘Slap in the face:’ Families say MoDOT never held ceremony for memorial signs after loved ones...
‘Slap in the face:’ Families say MoDOT never held ceremony for memorial signs after loved ones killed in work zone crash
Phillips 66 petroleum pipeline hit in Eureka
Phillips 66 petroleum pipeline hit in Eureka
Local health dept. issues advisory on syphilis, HIV; here’s how it can be easily prevented,...
Local health dept. issues advisory on syphilis, HIV; here’s how it can be easily prevented, treated
‘Slap in the face:’ Families say MoDOT never held ceremony for memorial signs after loved ones...
‘Slap in the face:’ Families say MoDOT never held ceremony for memorial signs after loved ones killed in work zone crash
Empty Shabbat table brings attention to hostages in Gaza