Victim sues Northwoods officers accused of kidnapping, assaulting him

Samuel Davis, 26, (left) is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and second-degree kidnapping. Michael Hill, 51, is charged with second-degree kidnapping(St. Louis County PD)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The victim in the case of two Northwoods Police officers currently charged with kidnapping and assaulting him is seeking civil damages against them and the city.

In a complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Charles Garmon named Samuel Davis, Michael Hill and the City of Northwoods as defendants. Both officers are facing criminal charges in the July 4 incident, which left Garmon with serious injuries, including a broken jaw.

Davis is charged in St. Louis County with first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping and armed criminal action. Hill, who was Davis’ supervising officer, is charged with second-degree kidnapping. Both are currently free on bond.

Garmon’s lawsuit alleges counts of excessive force, false arrest, assault, and kidnapping against Davis. The suit charges Hill was complicit in the assault and kidnapping, as he failed to intervene or supervise Davis.

The City of Northwoods, the complaint alleges, failed to train, supervise or discipline the officers. All three defendants are accused in the lawsuit of civil conspiracy.

“The city of Northwoods, Officer Davis, and Hill had a meeting of the minds regarding their intention to retaliate against Plaintiff by arresting him and using force against him,” the complaint states.

According to past reporting by First Alert 4 and civil and criminal complaints, Davis and Hill took Garmon into custody at a Walgreens in Northwoods. The officers placed him in the back of a police cruiser, deactivated their body camera and did not alert dispatchers a person was in custody.

While Garmon was detained in the cruiser, Hill allegedly returned to the store and made what prosecutors described as an incriminating statement to an employee about what would happen to the victim.

In a remote area near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Hugo Avenue in Kinloch, Davis allegedly pepper sprayed Garmon, hit him with a baton several times while he was restrained, including on the head, and told him not to return to Northwoods.

Davis was found injured by a witness who called 911. The witness would later tell investigators they saw a police officer beating the victim.

