Vehicle crash concerns rising in the region but new safety steps are being taken

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- In the first quarter of 2023, the number of pedestrians struck by vehicles and injured in St. Louis jumped 58%, according to Trailnet. The agency also reported that in St. Louis County, the number of people injured in car crashes rose by 25%.

Trailnet studies roadway dangers and how to address them.

“Part of our mission is really working to making our streets safer for all,” said Cindy Mense, executive director.

The wide-open design of some roads gives them the look and feel of a highway and tends to invite drivers to go fast. That was the case with portions of Natural Bridge Road until MoDOT added a median and eliminated a lane in each direction. Preliminarily, the changes cut down on speeding and vehicle crashes.

Steps like this are commonly referred to as traffic calming measures. Another exemple is a mini roundabout in the middle of an intersection. It slows traffic enough to reduce reckless high speeds.

Last summer, the city of St. Louis laid out plans to spend $40 million to make roads safer. About $3.5 million is designated for safety improvements at 10 hot spot intersections. And $12 million will be spent on traffic solutions that came out of the studies of five road corridors. The city plans to spend $28 million to repave streets and add ADA and safety improvements.

A map from the city’s planning and urban design agency shows a breakdown of the funding.

Some cities are using the latest technology to make streets safer for pedestrians.

A global MIT software startup based out of Dubai and Detroit called Derq is using artificial intelligence to improve road safety for pedestrians. Amie Sullivan is vice president for business development in the eastern U.S.

“Identifying areas where there are problematic intersections, being able to share that information with departments of transportation, allowing them to make countermeasures and adjustments,” she said.

Derq is using cameras and AI in Dubai to make pedestrian crossings safer. And it’s using the technology to analyze roadways and traffic crash information in Fremont, California. Noe Veloso is with the city of Fremont.

“So, their equipment is installed in a number of signalized traffic signal intersections. They have implemented different cameras that provide analytics in terms of near misses, different crash factors that occur,” he said.

Fremont made a concerted effort to improve road safety and reduced traffic crash deaths by 45% over the last five years.

Changing driver behavior is a key part of reducing pedestrian and driver injuries. Illinois has had a ban on texting and driving for over a decade, but earlier this year the Missouri legislature passed a similar law to reduce distracted driving.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it’s stepped up traffic enforcement efforts in problem spots. In 2022, officers wrote 8,132 tickets, and 2,718 were for traffic light violations, according to the department.

To help with enforcement, the city has announced plans to bring back automated red light and speed cameras. In 2015, the cameras were declared unconstitutional, but the city says it’s looking for a way to put them to use that’ll stand up to a legal challenge.

