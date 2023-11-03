Traffic Alert: Closure of I-44 and I-55 downtown this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation wants drivers to be aware of a closure at Interstate 44 and Interstate 55 this weekend.

MoDOT says I-55 and I-44 downtown will be closed in both directions for 16 hours on Saturday, November 4. Railroad crews will be working on a railroad bridge over the interstate, while crews will be completing additional work in the closed section of the interstate.

Crews will close both eastbound and westbound I-44 and northbound and southbound I-55 between the Poplar Street Bridge and 7th and Park, starting at 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. At the same time, crews will close the ramps from eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 to eastbound I-64, and the ramp from westbound I-64 to westbound I-44/southbound I-55 will also be closed at the Mississippi River near the Poplar Street Bridge.

Detours will be marked, and will mostly use Tucker, Chouteau, 4th Street, and portions of Broadway. All lanes and ramps are projected to reopen by 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

