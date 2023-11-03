Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Suspects are being sought in four incidents of rocks thrown at cars from a Pennsylvania overpass

his photo released by Pennsylvania State Police on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, shows a vehicle...
his photo released by Pennsylvania State Police on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, shows a vehicle damaged by a rock thrown from a highway overpass near New Cumberland, Pa. Authorities asked the public's help identifying the suspects believed to have damaged six vehicles in four incidents over the past month, saying they are thought to live near the Pleasant View Road overpass of Interstate 83.(Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (AP) — Police in central Pennsylvania released photos and videos on Friday of two suspects in a string of incidents over the past month where rocks have been thrown at vehicles from an interstate overpass, saying they want the public’s help identifying them.

Six vehicles have been damaged by the rocks in four incidents since Oct. 1, police said. One minor injury was reported, but the victim did not need medical treatment.

The incidents at the Pleasant View Road overpass of Interstate 83 near New Cumberland occurred between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., police said.

In one case, a victim was driving southbound on I-83 about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Harrisburg on Oct. 21 when a softball-sized rock crashed through the windshield, nearly hitting someone.

Footage shows two men walking away from the scene, police said. They described the suspects as young males who likely live nearby.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
St. Charles County first responders work together to revive fellow officer suffering cardiac...
St. Charles County first responders work together to revive fellow officer, friend suffering cardiac arrest
Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
FILE - Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the...
House approves $14.5 billion in assistance for Israel as Biden vows to veto the GOP’s approach
MetroLink service changes happening this weekend
Person stabbed on MetroLink train, police say; Bi-State says it did not happen on Metro property

Latest News

Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in...
Maine community awaits Biden as it mourns after a shooting that left 18 people dead
Eric Trump, center, appears at the fraud trial for his father, former President Donald Trump,...
Eric Trump testifies in civil fraud trial he relied on accountants for financial statements’ accuracy
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Capitol Police push back rioters trying to enter...
Ex-State Department official sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for Capitol riot attacks
During a news conference late Thursday afternoon, Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty...
1 dead, 1 still missing 2 days after old coal plant’s collapse