St. Louis native, former world boxing champion returns to clean up north St. Louis, debut amateur boxing event

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis native and former world boxing champion Devon Alexander is backing a major push to clean up north St. Louis.

“I think I can get to the kids because I’ve been there and I’ve done it,” Alexander said.

The north St. Louis native is back to where his story began.

“When I was here, about 20 years ago, a lot of vacant buildings were still around when I grew up,” Alexander shared. “A lot of gang violence, a lot of drugs.”

Alexander said he had a front row seat to addiction and poverty, sharing a small house in the Hyde Park area with four brothers and eight sisters.

“Two bedrooms, so you can imagine everybody sharing everything,” Alexander explained. “Sometimes I didn’t eat, didn’t have clothes to wear. Sometimes I would go to school dirty. I grew up poor.”

He said his heart is heavy as more kids from his neighborhood lose their lives to violence.

“It has changed for the worse in my opinion,” he said.

That’s why the three-time world boxing champion with 36 pro fights under his belt commits his life to teaching young people his craft.

“Because I know there are times they don’t eat,” Alexander shared. “They only get to when they are at school. I know they don’t have the proper shoes to wear for school. I was there, and I tell them. And when I do, they listen.”

Alexander is now bringing an amateur boxing show to St. Louis to further that commitment to give young men the confidence to perform on a big stage.

“Those belts that I won when I was a professional fighter don’t mean anything if my neighborhood can’t rise up at the same time,” he said.

The Devon Alexander Invitational Classic will debut November 4 thanks to a partnership with The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and the host site, Harris-Stowe State University.

“Boxing saves lives. I’ve seen it first hand,” Alexander shared. “I’ve started with 35 kids. A lot of my peers fell victim to gun violence or (are) in jail right now. I chose to take a different route, stay consistent. Boxing was the outlet for me to get out of my neighborhood.”

On the morning of November 4, volunteers will work to restore Peace Park and install art on vacant buildings. Alexander said this won’t clean up all the troubles of this neighborhood, but it’s a start.

“It doesn’t stop,” Alexander shared. “The work we are doing now never stops. Because there is a constant need.”

