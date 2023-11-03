Surprise Squad
St. Louis County man accused of threatening to shoot teenage sandwich shop clerk

James Demetrius Jackson IV is accused of threatening a teenager Penn Station employee in St. Ann.
James Demetrius Jackson IV is accused of threatening a teenager Penn Station employee in St. Ann.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County man is accused of pulling a gun on a Penn Station sandwich shop clerk in St. Ann.

On Oct. 19, James Demetrius Jackson IV, 29, allegedly went into the shop in St. Ann because he was angry his order was wrong. During an argument with employees, Jackson reportedly pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot a 16-year-old who was working behind the counter.

The store’s manager said he checked the order history and found that after the food was ordered in-store, the man called complaining his order was wrong. Police said the number used by the caller was connected to Jackson’s address.

Officers went to Jackson’s home and arrested him. The suspect reportedly had a woman inside the home give officers a loaded 9mm pistol.

According to police, Jackson admitted to pulling out his gun at the sandwich shop. He claimed the employees were “laughing and talking crazy” to him, which made him fearful for his life.

Court documents state surveillance video showed Jackson staying in the store for several seconds after pulling the gun and yelling at the employee. The video also showed several employees running out of the store after seeing the gun.

Jackson is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. His cash-only bond was set at $50,000.

