St. Louis City eliminated 1,000-foot buffer as second dispensary plans to open near School

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Parents and school leaders in Soulard want to know how and why dispensaries are able to open up so close to Lift for Life Academy.

“Our kids are already faced with a lot of challenges and they’re faced with negative temptations,” said Lift for Life’s dean of students, Torrey Davie. Davie also has a kid in the school too.

He says things like this would not happen in suburban or more affluent areas.

“I highly doubt that a weed dispensary would be right there so I want that same though process for my child,” said Davie.

First Alert 4 was the first to tell you about how the former Jimmy John’s on 1631 S. Broadway is being morphed into a dispensary right across the street from Lift for Life.

“In a city with a high density, like you see in the city of St. Louis, that thousand foot eliminated the majority of commercial opportunities,” said Alderperson Cara Spencer.

Spencer says a few years ago, the Board of Aldermen took recommendations from the city’s planning and zoning department, to eliminate the 1000-foot buffer. Spencer says the departments analysis revealed the buffer actually eliminated the majority of commercial opportunities.

“I think commonsense says you should not have it directly across the street from the school,” said Davie.

“We’re also looking at a very unusual set of circumstances here,” said Alderperson Spencer. “This school is in the middle of a commercial, industrial area that has historically for a hundred years been a commercial district”

St. Louis City Ordinance 70982 waives spacing requirements for dispensaries.

First Alert 4 looked at zoning laws in St. Charles and St. Louis Counties. Both state requires a 1,000 foot buffer between a dispensary and places like schools, churches and daycares. St. Louis County does give it’s local governments the option.

Parents and school leaders want St. Louis City to mirror state law.

Spencer says changes may be on the horizon -- like instituting a smaller buffer for not only dispensaries near schools -- but other businesses as well. She’s reviewing the city’s zoning codes – which she says hasn’t been done in 60-70 years.

“I asked the planning department last week to review those recommendations to take a look at different sizes and what would happen if we took that 1000 feet and changed it and made it smaller,” said Spencer.

Missouri state law does allow local governments to waive it’s 1000-foot rule.

