Schnucks-brand applesauce pouches recalled because of elevated levels of lead

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schnuck Markets Inc. has recalled some Schnucks-brand applesauce pouches.

The pouches are being recalled because of elevated levels of lead found in the cinnamon raw material used by Austrofood SAS, which manufactures the pouches, according to Schnucks.

The recalled products are:

  • Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce Pouch 12 pk. UPC: 4131801152
  • Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce Pouch 4 pk. UPC: 4131801155
  • Schnucks Applesauce Pouch Variety 20 pk. UPC: 4131801157

According to Schnucks, the recall does not impact products sold in the Rockford, Illinois, DeKalb, Illinois or Janesville, Wisconsin locations.

Affected products can be returned to Schnucks or Eatwell Market stores for a full refund. Customers with questions can call the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

