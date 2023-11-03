Saint Louis Zoo’s Wild Lights display to open after Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Saint Louis Zoo’s holiday light display is back this year starting November 24.

Wild Lights will be open from 5 p.m. to 8:30 on weekends through December 30. It costs $15 a person for ages 2 and up.

Tickets have to be bought in advance on the zoo’s website. It also lists specific dates and times.

There will be several light displays throughout the zoo, and there are a few new ones this year. A spokesperson said popular dates may sell out quickly.

There will also be a sensory-friendly night on Monday, December 11, supported by the Autism Clinic at Hope.

