Police searching for suspect after hearing shots fired at Lincoln Co. residence

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect after reporting of shots fired at a residence.

According to the sheriff’s department, earlier Thursday afternoon, Deputies responded to a residence on Winding Woods Drive for a domestic dispute call. When they arrived, they heard what they believed to be shots fired coming from inside the residence. Two women were safely evacuated and a perimeter was set up.

At this time, a search is underway for a man, the suspect in connection to the incident. Law enforcement personnel from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troy Police, Moscow Mills Police, and the Sheriff’s Office are actively engaged in the search. All residents in the immediate vicinity of Winding Woods Drive have been asked to remain indoors and stay away from the affected area until further notice.

