New study ranks St. Louis worst recovered downtown since the pandemic

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new study, comparing downtown foot traffic from before and after the pandemic, has ranked St. Louis as the least recovered downtown in America.

Researchers at University of Toronto listed the Gateway City last on the list of 55 major cities.

The study looked at the amount of foot traffic and job growth since the pandemic.

Despite researchers putting Downtown St. Louis on the bottom of that list, new businesses are moving in. 21C Museum and Hotel opening on Locust Street in August.

“If not us then who’s going to do the work of bringing our region back to do greater things. St. Louis is all about getting it done and not waiting for somebody else to take care of something for us. We have to do it ourselves,” says 21C Community Impact Director, Christopher Randall.

Las Vegas and El Paso, Texas made the top of the list.

According to the St. Louis Business Journal, downtown lost more than 500 businesses between 2019 and 2022.

The mayor’s office tells first alert 4, the city is regularly meeting with corporations to provide incentives for them to stay.

