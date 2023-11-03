Mizzou to face road test against Georgia on CBS Saturday afternoon

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — No. 14 Missouri (7-1, 3-1 SEC, No. 12 College Football Playoff) at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0, No. 2 CFP), 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS/Channel 4).

Line: Georgia by 15 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Georgia leads 11-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The winner will have command of the SEC East. Georgia could make a stronger case for the top spot in the second CFP ranking with a win while Missouri could improve the best CFP ranking in school history. Two-time defending national champion Georgia will put its 25-game winning streak on the line as well as its streak of 35 consecutive regular-season wins and 23-game home winning streak. A win would Missouri the tie-breaker advantage with Georgia in the battle for a spot in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs had to rally from a 10-point deficit to win at Missouri 26-22 last season.

KEY MATCHUP

Missouri’s red-zone offense vs. Georgia’s scoring defense. The Tigers’ 97.1% success rate in the red zone is the best in the nation. Georgia ranks seventh in scoring defense, allowing 14.8 points per game. The Bulldogs set a season high with four sacks in last week’s 43-20 win over Florida in Jacksonville. The Tigers have scored 30 or more points in six consecutive games and have averaged 470.2 yards in their last five games. RB Cody Schrader ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-12 win over South Carolina on Oct. 21.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Missouri: QB Brady Cook is dangerous as a passer and runner. His 2,259 passing yards rank third in the SEC and 15th in the nation, including 300-plus yards in four of his last six games. Cook ran and threw for touchdowns in the win over South Carolina.

Georgia: WR Ladd McConkey matched his career highs with six catches for 135 yards with a touchdown in last week’s win. After missing the first four games with a back injury, McConkey re-emerged as quarterback Carson Beck’s go-to target, filling the void left with tight end Brock Bowers expected to miss a month with an ankle injury.

FACTS & FIGURES

Missouri WR Luther Burden III is fifth nationally with 905 receiving yards and is tied for sixth with 61 receptions. ... RB Cody Schrader ranks second in the SEC with 102.8 rushing yards per game. He is tied for the SEC lead with nine rushing touchdowns. ... The Tigers are 7-1 for the first time since 2013, the last year they beat Georgia in Athens. ... The Bulldogs are 41-1 in their last 42 games. ... Georgia is 42-4 in home games under coach Kirby Smart, including 11 consecutive home wins against ranked opponents. ... Carson Beck became the first Georgia quarterback to pass for at least 300 yards in three consecutive games since Aaron Murray in 2013 when he threw for 389 yards against Kentucky on Oct. 7. He now has topped 300 yards in four of his last five games. ... RB Daijun Edwards ran for 95 yards with two touchdowns against Florida and leads the Bulldogs with 555 yards and eight touchdowns for the season.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.