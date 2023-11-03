Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Police ID man killed after allegedly invading home in North City

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man shot dead in a North City home early Friday morning in what police said appears to be a self-defense killing has been identified as 37-year-old John Bernard of St. Louis.

According to police, a man and woman were asleep in a home in the 4400 block of San Francisco when they woke up to find Bernard standing over them, pointing a gun at the man around 12:45 a.m. The man who was in the bed reportedly grabbed his own gun and fired several shots.

Bernard was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, two guns were recovered at the scene.

Police said Bernard was the woman’s ex-boyfriend. An initial investigation showed the man sleeping in the bed acted in self-defense and that the incident appeared to be a justifiable homicide. No charges were being sought, but the investigation will continue.

The homicide division is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
Longtime St. Louis broadcast journalist Donn Johnson dies at 76
Longtime St. Louis broadcast journalist Donn Johnson dies at 76
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘It definitely is coming back’ Maryland Heights hoping to restore Westport Plaza back to the...
‘It definitely is coming back’ Maryland Heights hoping to restore Westport Plaza back to the glory days

Latest News

Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Dellwood
.
Police investigating homicide in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
MU receives 3-year funding to battle opioid crisis in rural Missouri
MU receives 3-year funding to battle opioid crisis in rural Missouri
Local health dept. issues advisory on syphilis, HIV; here’s how it can be easily prevented,...
Local health dept. issues advisory on syphilis, HIV; here’s how it can be easily prevented, treated