Police ID man killed after allegedly invading home in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man shot dead in a North City home early Friday morning in what police said appears to be a self-defense killing has been identified as 37-year-old John Bernard of St. Louis.

According to police, a man and woman were asleep in a home in the 4400 block of San Francisco when they woke up to find Bernard standing over them, pointing a gun at the man around 12:45 a.m. The man who was in the bed reportedly grabbed his own gun and fired several shots.

Bernard was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, two guns were recovered at the scene.

Police said Bernard was the woman’s ex-boyfriend. An initial investigation showed the man sleeping in the bed acted in self-defense and that the incident appeared to be a justifiable homicide. No charges were being sought, but the investigation will continue.

The homicide division is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.