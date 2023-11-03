Man pleads guilty to threatening to blow up federal courthouse in St. Louis, murder court officials

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A federal inmate pleaded guilty Friday to threatening to blow up the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse and murder court officials.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said in a news release 57-year-old Richard L. Russell pleaded guilty to two counts of retaliating against a public official, two counts of mailing threatening communications and one count of threatening to destroy a building by fire or explosion.

Federal prosecutors said Russell was already serving a nine-year sentence on a January 2014 conviction for mailing threats to a federal judge when he committed the recent crimes. He now faces a 10-year sentence on each count in the Friday plea.

Court officials at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Louis received two letters on June 1, 2022, each of which was handwritten and signed by Russell, according to the release. Both contained threats, one to a federal judge and the other to a retired probation officer.

Both court officials were tied to his 2014 case – the judge had sentenced him and the probation officer was overseeing his supervision. Russell mailed the letters from the Grady County Criminal Justice Authority, a federal prisons transfer facility located in Chickasaw, Oklahoma.

U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe said threats against court officials will be met with “equally severe punishment.”

“The defendant intended to disrupt operations and endanger workers at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse, and I commend the U.S. Marshals Service for their work investigating and thwarting the threats,” Aud Crowe said.

