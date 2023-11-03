Man found guilty in September 2021 murder in Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis jury on Thursday found a man guilty of murder in a fatal shooting in September 2021 in The Greater Ville neighborhood.

St. Louis Circuit attorneys said in a news release jurors deliberated less than four hours before finding 36-year-old Tyrone Williams, of St. Louis, guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Sept. 8, 2021 death of Stephen B. Byes.

Williams is set to be sentenced Dec. 6 and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors said the murder happened after Williams visited a woman who is the mother of Williams’ child and is also the mother of Byes’ child. Byes was concerned the woman continued to allow Williams to visit her despite an alleged history of domestic abuse, according to the release.

The afternoon of the murder, Byes stopped by the woman’s house and became angry when he saw Williams sleeping on the couch. Byes left to go to work but returned later to see Williams sitting on the porch with the woman. The two men then got into a fist fight, according to the release.

Neighbors broke up the fight and Williams left with his daughter in the woman’s car. When he retuned the car later that day, he parked in front of Byes’ house. The woman took their daughter from the backseat and began walking back to her house, when she reported hearing gunshots, according to the release.

Prosecutors said the woman saw Williams firing shots from her vehicle at Byes, who ducked behind his car and retuned fire. Byes then collapsed and died at the scene.

