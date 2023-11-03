Mail still MIA, operations slowed after mercury spill at Hazelwood USPS plant

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - Customers say they’re still left in the dark about the status of their deliveries more than a week after a chemical spill at a United States Postal Service distribution center.

“I was told they can’t deliver my package,” says Deborah Lay. “It’s frustrating.”

USPS’ St. Louis Network Distribution Center, located at 5800 Phantom Drive in Hazelwood, has been receiving complaints after a mercury spill evacuated the building last Thursday. More than a week later, customers say their mail hasn’t moved.

“How is this spill cleanup going? Is it gonna be another week?” Lay says. “We don’t even know if they’re in there doing anything as far as I know.”

The Missouri DNR was called in last Thursday to investigate after a worker noticed mercury on a mail processing table and conveyor belt. Chief Sean Counihan with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources says the exact amount of mercury isn’t measurable but is thought to be “significant,” causing concern for those waiting on an update.

“If [my package] is contaminated, tell me, so I can remail my package,” Lay says. Lay lives in Louisiana but has been waiting for an update on a package shipped to Kennett, Missouri last week. “If it’s one of those that’s been contaminated, obviously I don’t want it to leave the postal service to go bring harm to someone else.”

According to the most recent meeting notes from the board of the National Association of Postal Supervisors, a union for postal supervisors, among the items stuck inside the facility and potentially contaminated include 23 packages of suspected medicine, five of which are believed to be medicine for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

USPS has hired a contractor to help clean up the contaminated zones.

“Air quality is back to favorable levels in the breathing zone,” according to the meeting notes.

Mercury is toxic to humans and can cause: irritation to the eyes, skin, and stomach; cough, chest pain, or difficulty breathing, insomnia, irritability, indecision, headache, weakness or exhaustion, and weight loss, according to the CDC.

MoDNR tells First Alert 4 they believe the spill made its way to a De Soto post office, sending a worker to the hospital. The facility on Boyd Street is set to reopen Saturday.

Chief Counihan says the agency isn’t aware of where the package containing the mercury came from or whether it’s been located.

As cleanup continues, there is currently no timeline on when the distribution facility in Hazelwood could fully reopen, according to Mark Inglett, Strategic Communications Specialist with USPS.

USPS did not respond to a request for comment and has not provided information on how many parcels may be impacted by the spill.

