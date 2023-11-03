Longtime St. Louis broadcast journalist Donn Johnson dies at 76

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Longtime St. Louis broadcast journalist Donn Johnson has died.

Johnson worked briefly at KMOV and spent many years on the air at KTVI. He was also the color commentator alongside Bob Costas on the Spirits of St. Louis Games on KMOX radio.

Johnson will be remembered as a diehard Cardinals fan and supporter of all things St. Louis. He was 76 years old.

