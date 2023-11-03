Local health dept. issues advisory on syphilis, HIV; here’s how it can be easily prevented, treated

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The city of St. Louis issued a health advisory this week over cases of syphilis and HIV.

There is a concern that people catching the sexually transmitted diseases aren’t being treated or tested, which can put newborns at risk.

In 2021, 63 congenital syphilis cases were reported in Missouri. That represents the highest cases reported since 1994. And from 2020 through 2022, there were 56 cases of congenital syphilis reported in St. Louis City and County.

Congenital syphilis is when it is transmitted from mother to baby during pregnancy and can cause miscarriage, stillbirths, infant death, or long-term disability. It is preventable if there is testing and treatment involved.

Affinia Healthcare is one organization that reports these case numbers to the city, county, and state health departments. They are seeing the increase in women with child-bearing potential, and it comes down to a lack of screening.

The CDC recommends those between ages 13 to 64 get screened at least once a year for STIs. But if you have multiple sexual partners, that needs to increase to every three to six months.

STD screenings can be done for free. Affinia offers free services, as well as the city and county departments of health.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.