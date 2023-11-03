‘It definitely is coming back’ Maryland Heights hoping to restore Westport Plaza back to the glory days

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city of Maryland Heights is aiming to restore Westport Plaza to the glory days of the late 20th century as new development continues to come in.

Sports equipment manufacturer Rawlings is already slated to move into its new headquarters in the plaza soon and there is apartment construction, hotel renovation and new entertainment destinations on tap.

It’s bound to eventually help out other businesses at Westport.

“And I think this year will probably be our best year yet,” said Kandis Schaper, general manager at Westport Social.

Business is already booming at Westport Social, a bar and gaming lounge that’s been open since 2017.

Schaper said they took a hit for several years during covid but now.

“It definitely is coming back,” said Schaper.

First Alert 4 found a busy bar a quarter until five on Thursday as more remote workers are returning to the office.

“We’re definitely seeing it during our happy hours a lot more business people coming in,” said Schaper.

They’re expected to receive even more company soon as Rawlings is ready to move from Town & Country to Westport Plaza soon.

Plus there are over 250 apartment units under construction, the Sheraton Hotel is set for a major renovation and a series of new bars and restaurants.

Something that could bring in more people once it’s all done.

“It’s not been one that’s been on my list in the past so maybe it’ll change,” said Allison Bowers.

In a statement from the city they said they want a fantastic experiences for residents, businesses and visitors.

“Through these updates, the city aims to revitalize Westport Plaza and transform it into a vibrant, focal point. We aspire to see it reclaim its position as the heart of the town, reminiscent of its glory days in the 1980s and 1990s.”

“I don’t think it’s a bad idea, I feel safe here, I like coming here, it’s close to me,” said Bowers.

And back at Westport Social - with all the new construction there is plenty of optimism about the plaza’s future.

“I think it’s going to be good, I know the Rawlings sign we already got back up there now so I think it’s going to be a really good prosperous year and hopefully years to come,” said Schaper.

The city passed $133 million in revenue bonds on Thursday night, helping out the developer with tax breaks down the road. But city officials said the developer, LHM, must first pay back tax increment financing payments.

Mayor Mike Moeller also said the city is not on the hook if the projects don’t come to fruition.

