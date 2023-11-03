Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Fortune cookie helps Missouri man win $1,000 a week for life

"Never give up" fortune cookie (Facebook)
"Never give up" fortune cookie (Facebook)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man in Independence decided to see if a cookie could really tell his fortune. The decision will have him cashing in on luck.

A man used the lottery numbers he found in a fortune cookie when he bought a Cash4Life ticket at a Casey’s location in Independence last week. The numbers matched all five white-ball numbers drawn.

The jackpot means the man will receive $1,000 a week for life, but he decided to take a lump sum of $1 million.

“I opened up the fortune cookies, and I looked at the numbers and then I said to myself, ‘Maybe I’m going to pick these numbers for the Lottery,’” he told the Missouri Lottery. “Sure enough, I picked those numbers and that’s what it is.”

ALSO READ: Worlds of Fun owners merge with Six Flags

The winner said he plans to use some of the winnings to take a trip to Hawaii and visit family.

Cash4Life is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game that has a top prize of $1,000 a day for life, as well as a second-tier prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
St. Charles County first responders work together to revive fellow officer suffering cardiac...
St. Charles County first responders work together to revive fellow officer, friend suffering cardiac arrest
Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
FILE - Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the...
House approves $14.5 billion in assistance for Israel as Biden vows to veto the GOP’s approach
MetroLink service changes happening this weekend
Person stabbed on MetroLink train, police say; Bi-State says it did not happen on Metro property

Latest News

Christopher Turner, 28, is convicted of murdering Charlisa Turner.
Florissant man convicted of murdering ex-wife
Schnucks-brand applesauce pouches recalled because of elevated levels of lead
Corey Edwards is facing multiple charges after a man was shot in Berkeley on Oct. 24, 2023.
Charges filed against Moline Acres man accused in shooting
James Demetrius Jackson IV is accused of threatening a teenager Penn Station employee in St. Ann.
St. Louis County man accused of threatening to shoot teenage sandwich shop clerk