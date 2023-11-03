Fortune cookie helps Missouri man win $1,000 a week for life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man in Independence decided to see if a cookie could really tell his fortune. The decision will have him cashing in on luck.

A man used the lottery numbers he found in a fortune cookie when he bought a Cash4Life ticket at a Casey’s location in Independence last week. The numbers matched all five white-ball numbers drawn.

The jackpot means the man will receive $1,000 a week for life, but he decided to take a lump sum of $1 million.

“I opened up the fortune cookies, and I looked at the numbers and then I said to myself, ‘Maybe I’m going to pick these numbers for the Lottery,’” he told the Missouri Lottery. “Sure enough, I picked those numbers and that’s what it is.”

The winner said he plans to use some of the winnings to take a trip to Hawaii and visit family.

Cash4Life is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game that has a top prize of $1,000 a day for life, as well as a second-tier prize of $1,000 a week for life.

