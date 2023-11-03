Surprise Squad
Florissant man convicted of murdering ex-wife

Christopher Turner, 28, is convicted of murdering Charlisa Turner.
Christopher Turner, 28, is convicted of murdering Charlisa Turner.(St. Louis County Justice Center)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Florissant man has been convicted of murdering his ex-wife.

Christopher Turner, 28, was convicted by a St. Louis County jury of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 2021 death of Charlisa Turner. The conviction of first-degree murder carries a mandatory penalty of life in prison without eligibility for parole.

Home surveillance video that reportedly captured the murder was played during the trial. Prosecutors said the video showed Christopher Turner approach Charlisa Turner and shoot her two times before walking back to his car. He then turned around and walked back to the victim and shot her several more times.

Christopher Turner testified in his own defense, claiming the video had been tampered with and that he shot in self-defense.

