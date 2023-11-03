Cool Nights & Mild Days This Weekend

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Warmer-Than-Normal Through Weekend

Very Slight Rain Chance late Saturday Afternoon & Evening

Low rain chances next week With Mild 70s early in the week

What’s Next: We’re in an above normal pattern which will equate to cool nights and mild days. The weekend afternoons will be in the mid to upper 60s and mainly dry. A weak cold front arrives Saturday, bringing our only rain chance, a 10% chance for a few isolated showers in the late afternoon and evening. Most will stay dry. Expect mostly cloudy skies at times Saturday and a dry Sunday with partly cloudy skies and a touch warmer. Low rain chances next week and it will be mild early in the week with 70s.

