(Stacker) -- Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $350,091 in September, 2.1% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of Oct. 19, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 7.63%. Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the St. Louis using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.

Stacker

#30. Webster Groves, MO

- Typical home value: $390,631

- 1-year price change: +4.9%

- 5-year price change: +31.2%

Stacker

#29. Lake Saint Louis, MO

- Typical home value: $398,984

- 1-year price change: +2.2%

- 5-year price change: +45.5%

Stacker

#28. Kirkwood, MO

- Typical home value: $411,881

- 1-year price change: +5.5%

- 5-year price change: +34.0%

Stacker

#27. Labadie, MO

- Typical home value: $416,935

- 1-year price change: +2.6%

- 5-year price change: +43.9%

Stacker

#26. Cottleville, MO

- Typical home value: $426,817

- 1-year price change: +3.4%

- 5-year price change: +41.9%

Stacker

#25. Oakland, MO

- Typical home value: $427,369

- 1-year price change: +4.9%

- 5-year price change: +30.8%

Stacker

#24. Dardenne Prairie, MO

- Typical home value: $437,418

- 1-year price change: +3.0%

- 5-year price change: +45.7%

Stacker

#23. Olivette, MO

- Typical home value: $442,319

- 1-year price change: +4.7%

- 5-year price change: +36.0%

Stacker

#22. Foristell, MO

- Typical home value: $475,603

- 1-year price change: +1.4%

- 5-year price change: +37.9%

Stacker

#21. Saint Paul, MO

- Typical home value: $484,389

- 1-year price change: +1.0%

- 5-year price change: +42.0%

Stacker

#20. Innsbrook, MO

- Typical home value: $498,319

- 1-year price change: -2.6%

- 5-year price change: +108.7%

Stacker

#19. Chesterfield, MO

- Typical home value: $502,277

- 1-year price change: +4.7%

- 5-year price change: +32.1%

Stacker

#18. Grantwood Village, MO

- Typical home value: $502,552

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +37.0%

Stacker

#17. Glendale, MO

- Typical home value: $503,678

- 1-year price change: +7.0%

- 5-year price change: +34.2%

Stacker

#16. Augusta, MO

- Typical home value: $513,985

- 1-year price change: +3.3%

- 5-year price change: +44.0%

Stacker

#15. Wildwood, MO

- Typical home value: $517,169

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +35.2%

Stacker

#14. Flint Hill, MO

- Typical home value: $525,515

- 1-year price change: +3.0%

- 5-year price change: +41.8%

Stacker

#13. Creve Coeur, MO

- Typical home value: $538,054

- 1-year price change: +4.1%

- 5-year price change: +33.6%

Stacker

#12. Sunset Hills, MO

- Typical home value: $541,038

- 1-year price change: +5.0%

- 5-year price change: +34.8%

Stacker

#11. Crystal Lake Park, MO

- Typical home value: $556,000

- 1-year price change: +6.6%

- 5-year price change: +32.1%

Stacker

#10. Weldon Spring, MO

- Typical home value: $557,979

- 1-year price change: +4.3%

- 5-year price change: +43.3%

Stacker

#9. Des Peres, MO

- Typical home value: $590,588

- 1-year price change: +4.5%

- 5-year price change: +33.0%

Stacker

#8. Warson Woods, MO

- Typical home value: $599,573

- 1-year price change: +5.3%

- 5-year price change: +33.1%

Stacker

#7. Clayton, MO

- Typical home value: $760,124

- 1-year price change: +2.4%

- 5-year price change: +22.1%

Stacker

#6. Clarkson Valley, MO

- Typical home value: $833,135

- 1-year price change: +3.7%

- 5-year price change: +38.3%

Stacker

#5. Town and Country, MO

- Typical home value: $982,420

- 1-year price change: +3.4%

- 5-year price change: +32.9%

Stacker

#4. Frontenac, MO

- Typical home value: $1,055,795

- 1-year price change: +5.5%

- 5-year price change: +37.7%

Stacker

#3. Westwood, MO

- Typical home value: $1,060,552

- 1-year price change: +4.1%

- 5-year price change: +38.4%

Stacker

#2. Ladue, MO

- Typical home value: $1,133,981

- 1-year price change: +5.6%

- 5-year price change: +34.7%

Stacker

#1. Huntleigh, MO

- Typical home value: $2,038,009

- 1-year price change: +1.8%

- 5-year price change: +32.1%

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 379 metros.