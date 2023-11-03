Surprise Squad
Charges filed against Moline Acres man accused in shooting

Corey Edwards is facing multiple charges after a man was shot in Berkeley on Oct. 24, 2023.
Corey Edwards is facing multiple charges after a man was shot in Berkeley on Oct. 24, 2023.(St. Louis County Justice Services)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Moline Acres is facing multiple charges in relation to an October 24 shooting in St. Louis County.

Corey Edwards, 46, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. His cash-only bond was set at $1 million

According to Berkeley police, a man was found shot several times in the 6100 block of Jefferson Avenue. When he regained consciousness at the hospital days later, he identified the shooter to officers.

While officers were working to track down the suspect, several witnesses were identified. One of the witnesses reportedly told police that the suspect had confessed to her that he had shot the victim. She also described the suspect’s vehicle.

The car described by the witness was then seen in a video from a car wash in Berkeley. Officers spotted the car with Edwards driving on Airport Road and attempted to pull it over, but it sped off. The car went through several traffic signals and into oncoming traffic. The driver lost control on Riverview Boulevard and the car flipped over and hit another car.

After the crash, Edwards ran off but was later taken into custody. He denied shooting and knowing the victim. According to police, Edwards later said he was going to punch the victim in the head for accusing him of shooting him.

Edwards reportedly admitted to knowing the car he was driving prior to his arrest was stolen from Ferguson.

