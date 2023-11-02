‘We do have a voice’: North City residents near NGA rejoice after redevelopment plan advances

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After years of uncertainty, North City residents who live next to the site of the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency got news Wednesday that gives many a sense of security that they can stay in their homes.

The NGA building is currently under construction, and this year, a blighting study occurred in portions of the Jeff VanderLou, Carr Square and St. Louis Place neighborhoods, which led to fears of eminent domain for residents.

It was a worry because they saw what happened to neighbors who lived on the site of the new NGA headquarters last decade.

“Generationally owned homes. Wonderful neighbors that have been here all their lives. So we’re really skittish about eminent domain being used,” said Virginia Druhe.

“It was shattering for a lot of people,” Druhe said.

Druhe has lived in the St. Louis Place neighborhood since the 1970s.

She remembers residents packing up their lives after being booted by the city using eminent domain to make way for the new NGA site.

But after a decision Wednesday from the LCRA board, she said the city finally listened to residents.

“We used to have to feel like we’re working against city hall. This has been really refreshing,” said Druhe.

The LCRA approved a plan that allows the city to use eminent domain for vacant lots, dilapidated houses and commercial buildings. However, the city cannot require residents near the NGA site to take a home buyout.

“We would like to see the current residents be a part of the new growth,” said Lionel Bailey.

Lionel and Gloria Bailey’s home is the only house on their block in the Jeff VanderLou neighborhood. It could have been a prime candidate for eminent domain, but now the tide is turning.

“We do have a voice,” said Bailey.

Bailey said residents need to have input on what gets built around them.

“We need good restaurants, we need good shopping venues, we need good financial institutions that would actually not redline the community but buy into the community,” said Bailey.

The agreement also could give some tax relief to homeowners. It would allow residents near NGA to get property tax breaks if they restore their homes.

So residents can put up a fence or make major renovations without their tax bills rising immediately.

“Just bring up the value of your home, and if you’ve got access to those kind of finances, it makes it more viable to say yes, I can stay here and live comfortably,” said Bailey.

As for what comes in, Druhe wants to keep the neighborhood character that adds amenities to draw in more residents.

“I would like to remain a home for ordinary working people,” said Druhe.

Developers will still have plenty of land to work with. According to city documents, there are 821 acres of land in the redevelopment agreement, and 44% of it is vacant land.

Ultimately, the Board of Aldermen must vote to finalize the agreement.

