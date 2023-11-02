Urban League cleanup this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Regional Business Council will hold a cleanup event this weekend as part of their “Clean Up Build Up” project.

The council will partner with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to revitalize areas in north St. Louis. The cleanup will take place Saturday in the Hyde Park area, where volunteers will work to restore Peace Park and install an art project on vacant buildings.

“It’s not gonna change overnight, but we believe we’ve gotta be very intentional, coming into our neighborhoods not just for a day but coming in and being a part of the neighborhood and actually getting things done,” said James Clark, the vice president of public safety for the Urban League.

The cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Anyone over the age of 15 can participate.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.