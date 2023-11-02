Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Urban League cleanup this weekend

The cleanup will take place Saturday in the Hyde Park area, where volunteers will work to restore Peace Park and install an art project on vacant buildings.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Regional Business Council will hold a cleanup event this weekend as part of their “Clean Up Build Up” project.

The council will partner with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to revitalize areas in north St. Louis. The cleanup will take place Saturday in the Hyde Park area, where volunteers will work to restore Peace Park and install an art project on vacant buildings.

“It’s not gonna change overnight, but we believe we’ve gotta be very intentional, coming into our neighborhoods not just for a day but coming in and being a part of the neighborhood and actually getting things done,” said James Clark, the vice president of public safety for the Urban League.

The cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Anyone over the age of 15 can participate.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
St. Charles County first responders work together to revive fellow officer suffering cardiac...
St. Charles County first responders work together to revive fellow officer, friend suffering cardiac arrest
I-70 Westbound was closed at mile marker 203 due to a crash.
Westbound I-70 reopened in St. Charles County
St. Louis County Council passes senior tax freeze
Senior property tax freeze in St. Louis County becomes law
Crews battle heavy flames in south St. Louis
Crews battle heavy flames in south St. Louis

Latest News

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Charges filed in hit-and-run near Busch Stadium
The opening of Affinia Healthcare in Ferguson on Nov. 2, 2023.
‘It’s long overdue’: new Ferguson hospital opens doors to public, brings new resources
Former Woodson Terrace Officer admits to kicking man who was on the ground.
Former Woodson Terrace officer admits to kicking man while he was on the ground
Missouri Department of Corrections Director Anne Precythe will be stepping down from the...
Director, deputy director of Missouri’s prison system to step down