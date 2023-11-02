Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Traffic Alert: EB I-64 ramp to Ballas Rd. to close this weekend

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The ramp from eastbound I-64 to Ballas Road will be closed this weekend for guardrail work.

MoDOT crews will close the ramp around 8 p.m. Friday, November 3. It will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers can still use eastbound 64 and get off at Spoede Road, get on westbound 64 and then exit at Ballas Road.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Crews battle heavy flames in south St. Louis
Crews battle heavy flames in south St. Louis
St. Louis County Council passes senior tax freeze
Senior property tax freeze in St. Louis County becomes law
I-70 Westbound was closed at mile marker 203 due to a crash.
Westbound I-70 reopened in St. Charles County
Whistleblower calls out St. Louis Co. Fire Academy, alleges recruits face racism,...
Whistleblower calls out St. Louis Co. Fire Academy, alleges recruits face racism, discrimination and bullying

Latest News

Former Woodson Terrace Officer admits to kicking man who was on the ground.
Former Woodson Terrace officer admits to kicking man while he was on the ground
Missouri Department of Corrections Director Anne Precythe will be stepping down from the...
Director, deputy director of Missouri’s prison system to step down
Man convicted of molesting 4-year-old in St. Louis County
A St. Louis City firefighter has been injured after falling through the floor during a fire in...
St. Louis City firefighter injured after falling through floor while battling blaze