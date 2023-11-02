Traffic Alert: EB I-64 ramp to Ballas Rd. to close this weekend
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The ramp from eastbound I-64 to Ballas Road will be closed this weekend for guardrail work.
MoDOT crews will close the ramp around 8 p.m. Friday, November 3. It will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
Drivers can still use eastbound 64 and get off at Spoede Road, get on westbound 64 and then exit at Ballas Road.
