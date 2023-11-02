Traffic Alert: EB I-64 ramp to Ballas Rd. to close this weekend

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The ramp from eastbound I-64 to Ballas Road will be closed this weekend for guardrail work.

MoDOT crews will close the ramp around 8 p.m. Friday, November 3. It will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers can still use eastbound 64 and get off at Spoede Road, get on westbound 64 and then exit at Ballas Road.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.