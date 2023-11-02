St. Charles County first responders work together to revive fellow officer, friend suffering cardiac arrest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - September 11, 2023, is a day Dean Alexander will never forget.

After all, Alexander, 55, died four times that day, suffering cardiac arrest after completing a physical fitness test required as part of the hiring process at the St. Charles County Sheriff’s Department.

“The last thing I remember is getting lightheaded and that was it,” said Alexander.

Alexander spent 27 years with the St. Charles City Police Department and 18 years on the county’s SWAT team. After retiring in February, he began working for the Department of Veteran Affairs Police Department.

“They allow you to do some part-time work, so I went out for a position with the sheriff’s department,” he said.

It brought him to Christian High School on a September morning, where he completed a short physical fitness test with no issues, he said. After he was done, he saw several law enforcement friends standing on the track, waiting with police recruits to begin their portion of testing.

“We probably stood there and chatted for 30 minutes or so,” he said. “When I started walking away, it felt like I had gotten up too fast, that light-headed feeling.”

Alexander’s friend, Lt. Pat Sykes, said within moments of him walking away, he heard a noise behind him.

“I heard something hit the fence, and a body hit the ground and it was Dean,” he said. “I turned to look and honestly thought he passed out; Dean fainted. I immediately ran over to Dean and realized he wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse.”

Soon, nearly a dozen of Alexander’s friends and former colleagues were surrounding him, initiating CPR and calling for a defibrillator.

“It makes it really hard to think that, whether you wanted it to or not, your friend just died in front of you, and you’re one of the people responsible for whether he lives or dies,” said Sykes. “That’s a very emotional thing to go through.”

Sykes said in a complete team effort, officers took turns doing CPR and using the A.E.D. until paramedics with St. Charles County Ambulance District arrived.

“I think we lost him at least once before the medics got there,” he said. “I remember three times specifically, where the third time was what really got me and I thought, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to get him back this time.’”

Amazingly, after the fourth shock, Alexander was awake as he was loaded into the back of an ambulance.

“If they hadn’t caught it when they did, if they hadn’t initiated CPR and the AED immediately, there’s a 6% chance of survival rate when that one goes,” said Alexander.

He had several stints put in and spent about two weeks recovering before heading back to work. He says doctors described it as a “widow maker,” a full blockage in the heart’s biggest artery.

Sykes credits the team effort and CPR training in saving his friend’s life.

“You don’t know if or when your friend or family member is going to drop dead in front of you and it’s nice to be able to reflect back on a training tool like this because once they’re down, it’s up to you,” Sykes said.

In Missouri, the Good Samaritan Law protects bystanders from civil liability, a major reason many people are hesitant to get involved in situations like these, according to the St. Charles County Ambulance District.

“For every minute that a person lies on the ground in cardiac arrest with no CPR being performed, their chance of survival drops by about 7-10% per minutes,” said Kyle Gaines, Public Information Officer for SCCAD. “We want people to check to see if someone is breathing, if they’re not, call 911, and in the meantime, start compressions.”

Being familiar with an A.E.D. is also important, Gaines said, as it works together with CPR to give someone the best chance at survival until trained help arrives.

“They walk you through each step by narrating what to do,” he said. “There are also stickers that make it very easy to understand the proper way of going about things.”

On Wednesday, a recognition ceremony was held at Christian High School to honor the officers and paramedics who played a role in saving Alexander’s life.

“I can’t stop saying thank you, they literally saved my life,” he said. “You hear that all the time, ‘Hey you helped me out, you saved me, you hooked a brother up, blah blah blah,’ but this is one of those few times, had they physically not been there, I’d be dead.”

Alexander said despite having no pulse, he remembers vividly everything his friend Lt. Sykes was saying to him as they attempted to bring him back to life.

“It was like a dream-like state,” he said. “I thought I was still running the course, and it seemed like they were yelling at me to finish strong. My body felt like it was on fire, like I couldn’t go any further, but I could hear them yelling and so I figured I had to keep pushing.”

For more information on CPR and A.E.D. training, visit St. Charles County Ambulance District’s website.

