Second man sentenced for robbery of South City 7-Eleven

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for his role in the robbery of a 7-Eleven store in South City in 2020.

Harvey Cameron, 33, of Ferguson, was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison Wednesday.

He and Monte Kent, 35, robbed a 7-Eleven store in the 5300 block of Chippewa on June 21, 2020. One of the men pointed an AK-47 style rifle at the clerk and demanded money from the register. Both suspects were arrested a short time later; the cash and gun were recovered.

Cameron pleaded guilty to robbery, possession and brandishing of a fire arm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Kent also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison in March 2022.

