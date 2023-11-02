Surprise Squad
School markets are one way St. Louis Area Foodbank helps the bi-state

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Area Foodbank has more than 30 school markets across the bi-state area.

The program focuses on serving schools where 75% or more of the children are enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program. Last year, more than 400 families used the school markets.

Click here to learn more about the St. Louis Area Foodbank’s school markets.

Through Nov. 30, Ameren will match donations, or until donations reach $200,000, to the St. Louis Area Foodbank. Donate now by clicking here.

