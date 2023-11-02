MO Secretary of State faces another lawsuit over abortion ballot petition language

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Secretary of State is facing another lawsuit over abortion ballot petition language after a court ruled against the state.

On Tuesday, the Missouri Court of Appeals rejected Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s appeal to reverse the decision by a lower court to strike and rewrite the summary statements for six reproductive freedom ballot initiatives.

The months-long legal fight began after a St. Louis area doctor filed a set of petitions with the Secretary of State’s office to pose the question of abortion rights to Missouri voters. The initiative petition process dictates that the secretary of state approves the wording. A judge ruled that the language written by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a staunch opponent of abortion rights and a current candidate for governor, was unfairly biased against the issue and ordered a rewrite with language that was not as inflammatory.

The Western District Court of Appeals heard the case on Monday. The next day, the court issued a ruling.

“The Secretary’s summary statements are replete with politically partisan language. After removal of the inaccurate and partisan language of the Secretary’s summary statements, the circuit court was left with largely unworkable summary statements. The circuit court was authorized to write alternative language to fulfill its responsibility that a fair and sufficient summary statement be certified,” read part of the ruling.

Ashcroft said he plans to file an appeal as early as Wednesday.

Jamie Corley, executive director of the Missouri Women and Family Research Fund, recently filed a similar lawsuit accusing Ashcroft and the State Auditor of misleading language to describe six ballot petitions filed by the Missouri Women and Family Research Fund.

“People do not want a total ban regardless of your political affiliation,” Corley told First Alert 4. “We want something in the middle. We want it to be legal, but we want it to be limited.”

Secretary Ashcroft described one petition as allowing for “dangerous, unregulated and unrestricted abortions.”

“I think they’re scared that if they tell the truth to the people of this state and their initiative petition gets to the ballot people won’t vote for it,” Jay Ashcroft told First Alert 4. “I will continue to fight to make sure the people are told the truth. I don’t care how many times I’m sued.”

There are 17 proposed abortion initiatives fighting to make it to ballots next year. Some of Corley’s proposals allow abortions in the case of rape, incest and fatal fetal abnormalities if someone calls into a crisis hotline--up until 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Other petitions allow abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy or after fetal viability, except if the pregnancy endangers the mother’s life. One version has no restrictions at all.

A ballot initiative needs more than 50% of votes to become law and more than 171,000 signatures by May to get put on a campaign ballot.

Corley said her team plans to start collecting signatures in a few weeks, even as her lawsuit plays out.

