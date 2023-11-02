Surprise Squad
Milder Days Ahead, Slight Rain Chance Saturday Night

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Milder Days Ahead, Near to Above Normal
  • Slight Rain Chance Saturday Night
  • Near 70 By Sunday

What’s Next: Our temperatures have climbed back to normal and will be a bit above normal Friday through the weekend. This still means chilly mornings and cool afternoons in the 60s, but it does turn milder this weekend with a high near 70 by Sunday.

Rain chances look slim, but not zero this weekend. A disturbance riding in late Saturday into the pre-dawn hours Sunday looks to provide a few scattered showers. Coverage should be limited so for now we’ll keep it at a 20% chance. But if you have Saturday evening plans, some light rain can’t be ruled out late that evening through about 2AM Sunday.

