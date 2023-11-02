Milder Days Ahead, Slight Rain Chance Saturday Night

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Milder Days Ahead, Near to Above Normal

Slight Rain Chance Saturday Night

Near 70 By Sunday

What’s Next: Our temperatures have climbed back to normal and will be a bit above normal Friday through the weekend. This still means chilly mornings and cool afternoons in the 60s, but it does turn milder this weekend with a high near 70 by Sunday.

Rain chances look slim, but not zero this weekend. A disturbance riding in late Saturday into the pre-dawn hours Sunday looks to provide a few scattered showers. Coverage should be limited so for now we’ll keep it at a 20% chance. But if you have Saturday evening plans, some light rain can’t be ruled out late that evening through about 2AM Sunday.

