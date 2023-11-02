Person stabbed on MetroLink train, police say; Bi-State says it did not happen on Metro property

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was stabbed while he was on a MetroLink train Thursday morning, police tell First Alert 4, but Bi-State says the incident happened before the man boarded.

Police said the stabbing happened on a westbound train, but police did provide the exact location. Bi-State later said the man was injured in downtown St. Louis before he got on a MetroLink train at the Civic Center station just around 6:45 a.m. The victim was stabbed in the chest. When he got off at the Central West End station, Bi-State says security guards called 911. The man was conscious and breathing when he met officers behind the station, which is behind Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Other information was not immediately known.

