Man convicted of molesting 4-year-old in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 26-year-old man has been convicted of molesting a 4-year-old in St. Louis County.

Tommie McDowell was convicted Wednesday on two counts of child molestation for the crimes that occurred on Aug. 23, 2015.

“Prosecuting child sex crimes is the absolute worst part of this job, but holding a sex offender accountable is one of the most validating parts,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

McDowell’s sentencing is set for Jan. 16. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

