Man charged with stealing after using own phone to access high-end liquor dispenser

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A Florissant man is facing felony stealing charges after allegedly using his own phone number to access a cabinet containing top-shelf liquor at a local grocery store and failing to pay.

Maryland Heights Police said in an affidavit requesting charges against 31-year-old Carl A. Thomas Jr. that on seven occasions in June and July he stole liquor form a secure cabinet at the Schnuck’s in the 200 block of Dorsett Village. The total value of liquor taken was just over $2,243.

Police said access to the cabinet is gained by entering a phone number. A code is then sent to the customer’s phone, which allows them to open the cabinet, pick out their selections and take them to the cashier.

Thomas was identified as a suspect by his phone number, as well as several distinct tattoos, police said. He was issued a trespass warning by the store following one of the incidents and allegedly returned afterwards and shoplifted additional liquor.

Thomas was charged Thursday with stealing $750 or more and stealing fourth offense, court records show. He was mailed a summons to appear in court Nov. 28.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.