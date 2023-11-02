‘It’s long overdue’: new Ferguson hospital opens doors to public, brings new resources

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) - A new hospital in Ferguson opened its doors to the public Thursday bringing new resources to those who live in the area.

“It’s long overdue,” Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones said. “We need quality health care in North County.”

Affinia Healthcare has locations across St. Louis, and its newest $7.5 million facility in Ferguson, located at 3396 Pershall Road near the Emerson YMCA, promises to help put an end to what officials call “health inequity.”

“Affordable, quality health care for Black and brown communities in the communities in which we live represented by providers and clinicians who represent that community is what health justice looks like,” Affinia CEO Kendra Holmes said.

“The time for talking about health equity and health justice is over,” Holmes said. “It’s time to put words into action.”

Officials with the new hospital cut the ribbon on the facility Thursday morning in partnership with the Gateway Region YMCA, offering a variety of services to the community, including:

New midwifery services

Behavioral health care

OB/GYN

Substance abuse

WIC

On-site case management

Officials with the nonprofit expect nearly 9,000 residents in and around Ferguson will take advantage of these resources annually. The 15,000-square-foot facility features 23 medical exam rooms, four dental operatories, two behavioral health exam rooms and two Medication-Assisted Treatment (substance use disorder) exam rooms.

Residents who talked with First Alert 4 said they’re excited and have high hopes for the hospital.

“I hope it helps,” Darron Britton said. “It should help. We have to make it help.”

Doctors who work in the facility said they hope to go above and beyond treating patients.

“It’s definitely overdue,” Dr. Kristia Abernathy said. “With all the health care deserts and food deserts [in the area], hopefully, we’ll start tackling that and being the instrument in the community to help people live better, healthy lives.”

Abernathy grew up in the area and tells First Alert 4 she’s excited to serve a community she can represent.

“I guess you could call it a dream come true. I’m just honored to be serving my people,” Abernathy said.

