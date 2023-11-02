Impressive Warming Trend Through Weekend

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Noticeably Warmer Today

Near 70 This Weekend

Low Rain Chance Saturday Night-Sunday Morning

What’s Next: A significant warming trend is underway, and will last through the weekend. We’re expecting highs near 70 by Saturday. There is a slight chance of a shower late Saturday night into Sunday morning, but the weekend looks dry otherwise -- just in time for peak fall color. Low rain chances continue Monday through Wednesday, but there is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the timing of this rain. Check back for updates over the next couple of days.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.