Impressive Warming Trend Through Weekend
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Click here to download the First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather:
- Noticeably Warmer Today
- Near 70 This Weekend
- Low Rain Chance Saturday Night-Sunday Morning
What’s Next: A significant warming trend is underway, and will last through the weekend. We’re expecting highs near 70 by Saturday. There is a slight chance of a shower late Saturday night into Sunday morning, but the weekend looks dry otherwise -- just in time for peak fall color. Low rain chances continue Monday through Wednesday, but there is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the timing of this rain. Check back for updates over the next couple of days.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.