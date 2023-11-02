Surprise Squad
Former Woodson Terrace officer admits to kicking man while he was on the ground

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WOODSON TERRRACE, Mo. (KMOV) – A former Woodson Terrace police officer has admitted kicking a man who was on the ground and being held at gunpoint by another officer.

David Maas was seen on dash cam video kicking a suspect after he surrendered. The indictment asserted the suspect “was compliant and not posing a physical threat to anyone.” The incident happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden in north St. Louis County in April of 2019.

At the time of the encounter, Maas was on duty, in a full police uniform and in a marked police vehicle, according to authorities.

Maas pleaded guilty to a charge of deprivation or rights under color of law, namely the victim’s right to be free from the use of unreasonable force.

Maas’ sentencing is set for Jan. 23. The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

Maas resigned from the Woodson Terrace Police Department days before an internal affairs review of the incident but was then hired by Breckenridge Hills police. He resigned from Breckenridge Hills police after he was indicted.

