EPA assigns coordinator to help with Metro East city’s sewage, flooding woes

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Il. (KMOV) - A Metro East city suffering from decades of flooding and sewage issues is being assigned an United States Environmental Protection Agency coordinator.

The EPA announced, Beth Murphy, will lead the coordination efforts for the City of Cahokia Heights as it navigates resolving its sewage and flooding issues.

Murphy is a 20-year veteran of the EPA.

In a press release from U.S. Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski’s Office, it said: “since 2019, Cahokia Heights residents have cited 91 documented instances of sewage coming out of government owned pipes and into their homes. Residents of Cahokia Heights, which is 95% African American, have been forced to suffer years of unsafe living conditions and undrinkable water. Many in the community are retirees who struggle to find money for repairs, and the federal, state and local response has been insufficient to address the health and safety concerns. EPA’s new Coordinator will focus on ensuring that funds are quickly and responsibly disbursed to the community and that agency responses across the federal, state and local level are aligned.”

The City of Cahokia Heights has been under an order by the EPA since 2021. Since then, flooding continues, a scientific study showed elevated levels of bacteria in residents and some residents filed a lawsuit. The city has also received millions in local, state and federal funding to address the flooding and sewage issues.

In August, Congresswoman Budzinski, whose district covers Cahokia Heights, hosted EPA officials in East St. Louis and Cahokia Heights to hear directly from residents about their health concerns related to air pollution and contaminated water.

Budzinski has since announced $500,000 for air pollution monitoring through the United Congregations of Metro East as well as the opening of Illinois’ first Environmental Justice (EJ) Academy which will be administered by the EPA and held at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s EJ Academy is a training program that will help local leaders cultivate skills to identify and address environmental challenges in their communities.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.