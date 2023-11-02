St. Louis City firefighter injured after falling through floor while battling blaze

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis City firefighter has been injured after falling through the floor during a fire in a vacant building.

The firefighter is being treated at the scene. His injuries do not appear to be serious.

The fire took place in the 5200 block of Palm in North St. Louis City.

First Alert 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

