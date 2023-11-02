Charges filed in hit-and-run near Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Clay City, Illinois, man was charged Wednesday in a hit-and-run collision in August near Busch Stadium.

St. Louis Circuit attorneys charged 40-year-old James Mainer with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, leaving the scene of an accident and second-degree assault. An at-large, no-bond warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to charging documents, the incident happened on Aug. 6 near the intersection of South Broadway and Clark Avenue. The victim told police Mainer ran over a golf cart he used for a business transporting people to the stadium. Damage to the golf cart was over $1,000.

After striking the golf cart, Mainer allegedly struck another victim with the truck he was driving. Prosecutors said in charging documents the collision caused the victim serious injuries.

Mainer then allegedly fled the scene without providing any information.

