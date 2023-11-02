Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

BOA President Megan Green sues St. Louis for its response to Stockley protests

St. Louis Board of Alderman President Megan Green has filed a lawsuit against the city for its response to a protest of the Jason Stockley verdict in 2017.
By Kalie Strain
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Board of Alderman President Megan Green has filed a lawsuit against the city for its response to a protest of the Jason Stockley verdict in 2017.

Defendants listed in the lawsuit include the City of St. Louis and 13 St. Louis police officers.

The lawsuit said that on Sept. 15, 2017, Green went to the Central West End to join those protesting the acquittal of St. Louis Police Officer Stockley in the killing of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Green’s suit said that St. Louis police indiscriminately fired tear gas at peaceful protestors.

The suit said after the protest, Green and others entered the Central Reform Congregation to avoid riot police and tear gas. Green and the others stayed inside until the officers dispersed 1.5 hours later, the suit said.

Then, the suit alleges that Green and others got permission from police to cross a police line to get to their cars at Euclid and Laclede Avenues. The suit said that despite getting permission, officers dispersed tear gas along Lindell, injuring Green.

If Green wins any money from this lawsuit, the suit said she will donate it to the 25-Year Managed Racial Equity Fund, a fund that the Ferguson Commission recommended to the city but the city has not pursued.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Vernon Crutcher was charged with assault and armed criminal action after a shooting on the...
Truck driver charged after shooting on side of Franklin County interstate
Alton hotel ghost tour makes First Alert 4 anchor rethink his stance on spirits
From skeptic to believer? Alton hotel ghost tour makes First Alert 4 anchor rethink his stance on spirits
Tyler Christopher poses in the pressroom with the award for outstanding lead actor for General...
Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor dies at age 50
A Chilly Night, But Bigger Warm Up Kicks In Thursday-Weekend
A Chilly Night, But Bigger Warm Up Kicks In Thursday-Weekend

Latest News

Drone 4 over downtown St. Louis
They’re tasked with investigating housing laws, now they’re under investigation
Belleville boot supplier awarded multi-million dollar military contract
Belleville boot supplier awarded multi-million dollar military contract
MO Secretary of State faces another lawsuit over abortion ballot petition language
MO Secretary of State faces another lawsuit over abortion ballot petition language
Dancing keeps retirement home residents feeling young
Dancing keeps retirement home residents feeling young