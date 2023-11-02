BOA President Megan Green sues St. Louis for its response to Stockley protests

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Board of Alderman President Megan Green has filed a lawsuit against the city for its response to a protest of the Jason Stockley verdict in 2017.

Defendants listed in the lawsuit include the City of St. Louis and 13 St. Louis police officers.

The lawsuit said that on Sept. 15, 2017, Green went to the Central West End to join those protesting the acquittal of St. Louis Police Officer Stockley in the killing of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Green’s suit said that St. Louis police indiscriminately fired tear gas at peaceful protestors.

The suit said after the protest, Green and others entered the Central Reform Congregation to avoid riot police and tear gas. Green and the others stayed inside until the officers dispersed 1.5 hours later, the suit said.

Then, the suit alleges that Green and others got permission from police to cross a police line to get to their cars at Euclid and Laclede Avenues. The suit said that despite getting permission, officers dispersed tear gas along Lindell, injuring Green.

If Green wins any money from this lawsuit, the suit said she will donate it to the 25-Year Managed Racial Equity Fund, a fund that the Ferguson Commission recommended to the city but the city has not pursued.

