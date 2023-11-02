Belleville boot supplier awarded multi-million dollar military contract

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) toured the Belleville Shoe Manufacturing Company Wednesday to learn more about their operation and their role in producing boots for the U.S. military.

Budzinski recently announced that a $7.8 million contract was awarded to the Belleville Shoe Manufacturing Company for temperate weather combat boots that will be supplied to the U.S. Army for the next two years.

“We’re looking at pressures around the supply chain,” Budzinski explained. “Making sure we have enough of our own American manufacturing. We need to make sure that our men and women in the armed services are wearing American gear, American boots. A contract like the one Belleville Shoe manufacturing allows them to continue to expand, continue to hire, and I think that’s important to support American manufacturing.”

The Belleville Shoe Manufacturing Company said it is the oldest manufacturer of boots for the U.S. Military, beginning with their first combat boot supply order during WWI.

“It’s jobs and it’s American manufacturing,” Budzinski shared. “It’s investing in our communities. This company pays property taxes, it invests in our community. All of that is positive not just for Belleville but the St. Clair County area.”

In addition to announcing the contract, Congresswoman Budzinski has introduced a bipartisan amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act with Congressman Mike Bost that would require the Department of Defense to examine current military footwear regulations and provide recommendations on improvements to support the footwear needs of our troops.

The amendment aims to support domestic military-grade boot manufacturing, like that done by Belleville Shoe Manufacturing Company, and was included in the House-passed legislation.

