Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Belleville boot supplier awarded multi-million dollar military contract

Budzinski recently announced that a $7.8 million contract was awarded to the Belleville Shoe Manufacturing Company for temperate weather combat boots.
By David Amelotti
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) toured the Belleville Shoe Manufacturing Company Wednesday to learn more about their operation and their role in producing boots for the U.S. military.

Budzinski recently announced that a $7.8 million contract was awarded to the Belleville Shoe Manufacturing Company for temperate weather combat boots that will be supplied to the U.S. Army for the next two years.

“We’re looking at pressures around the supply chain,” Budzinski explained. “Making sure we have enough of our own American manufacturing. We need to make sure that our men and women in the armed services are wearing American gear, American boots. A contract like the one Belleville Shoe manufacturing allows them to continue to expand, continue to hire, and I think that’s important to support American manufacturing.”

The Belleville Shoe Manufacturing Company said it is the oldest manufacturer of boots for the U.S. Military, beginning with their first combat boot supply order during WWI.

“It’s jobs and it’s American manufacturing,” Budzinski shared. “It’s investing in our communities. This company pays property taxes, it invests in our community. All of that is positive not just for Belleville but the St. Clair County area.”

In addition to announcing the contract, Congresswoman Budzinski has introduced a bipartisan amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act with Congressman Mike Bost that would require the Department of Defense to examine current military footwear regulations and provide recommendations on improvements to support the footwear needs of our troops.

The amendment aims to support domestic military-grade boot manufacturing, like that done by Belleville Shoe Manufacturing Company, and was included in the House-passed legislation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Vernon Crutcher was charged with assault and armed criminal action after a shooting on the...
Truck driver charged after shooting on side of Franklin County interstate
Alton hotel ghost tour makes First Alert 4 anchor rethink his stance on spirits
From skeptic to believer? Alton hotel ghost tour makes First Alert 4 anchor rethink his stance on spirits
Tyler Christopher poses in the pressroom with the award for outstanding lead actor for General...
Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor dies at age 50
A Chilly Night, But Bigger Warm Up Kicks In Thursday-Weekend
A Chilly Night, But Bigger Warm Up Kicks In Thursday-Weekend

Latest News

MO Secretary of State faces another lawsuit over abortion ballot petition language
MO Secretary of State faces another lawsuit over abortion ballot petition language
Dancing keeps retirement home residents feeling young
Dancing keeps retirement home residents feeling young
I-70 Westbound was closed at mile marker 203 due to a crash.
Westbound I-70 reopened in St. Charles County
On the left are two people police say attempted a carjacking in Ladue. On the right is the...
Police investigate attempted carjacking in Ladue